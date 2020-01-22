Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.29.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $324.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $196.60 and a twelve month high of $326.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.