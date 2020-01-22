Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $28,359,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $29,442,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,854,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

