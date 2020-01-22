Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,700 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 929,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 614,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.