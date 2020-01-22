Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

BMY remained flat at $$67.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,186,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,332. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

