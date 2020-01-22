Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.42. 452,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

