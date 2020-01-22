Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,882. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

