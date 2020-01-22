Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,398. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

