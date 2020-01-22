Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 1,963,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.