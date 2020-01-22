Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. 1,930,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

