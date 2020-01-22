Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ASG stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

