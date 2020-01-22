Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.94 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth $63,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

