LINKA (LINKA) One Day Volume Hits $76,932.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $76,932.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.05501755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001344 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.