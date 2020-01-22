Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.30, approximately 6,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 430,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

