Loki Market Capitalization Achieves $14.81 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Loki has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $14.81 million and $56,942.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.01940214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.03986630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00671978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00748583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00107082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010397 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00602997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,406,453 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

