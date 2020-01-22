Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.91 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Binance and DEx.top. Loom Network has a total market cap of $18.91 million and $4.30 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,381,368 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance, DDEX, Upbit, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Coinbe, Allbit, GOPAX, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, YoBit and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

