Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,786 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,516 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $152,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.00. The stock had a trading volume of 581,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $352.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

