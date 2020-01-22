Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.38. 163,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day moving average is $306.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.26 and a fifty-two week high of $333.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

