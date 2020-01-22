Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,024 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 3.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $238,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 397.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,734,000 after acquiring an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 260.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Paycom Software stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,668. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

