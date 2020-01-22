Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 8,556 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 424,134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,006,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,072,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

PM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. 1,019,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,664. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

