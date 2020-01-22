Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

