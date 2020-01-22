Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3,988.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $312.88. 2,923,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,576. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.75. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

