Lucia Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,696 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,623. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

