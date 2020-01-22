Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 400.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.11. 717,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.05 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

