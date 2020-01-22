Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. 1,836,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,122. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

