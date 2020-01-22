Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

