Lucia Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 263,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

