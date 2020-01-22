Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Trading Down 8.2%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $43.75, approximately 18,908,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,652,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

