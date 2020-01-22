Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.78

Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 199362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.06 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

