LUNA (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, Upbit and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, GOPAX, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

