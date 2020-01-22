M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 13312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

M Winkworth Company Profile (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.