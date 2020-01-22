M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WINK stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.33 ($1.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.72.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

