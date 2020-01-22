Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.28

Media coverage about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a coverage optimism score of -3.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Manchester United’s analysis:
- Ex-Man.U striker Javier Hernandez becomes highest-paid player in MLS after joining LA Galaxy in a three-year deal (lindaikejisblog.com)
- Top Ten Sporting Moments of 2019 (cherwell.org)
- Manchester United: Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent (Part 1) (seekingalpha.com)
- Liverpool apologise to ex-Man.U star Patrice Evra 9-years after he was racially abused by Luis Suarez (lindaikejisblog.com)
- VAR cancel Firmino’s Goal Vs Man Utd but Van Djik & Salah Help Liverpool bt ManU – Sports – Nairaland (nairaland.com)
MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
