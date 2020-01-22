Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $156.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,662 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $156,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after acquiring an additional 393,356 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,091,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,255,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,376. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

