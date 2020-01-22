Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $71.58 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,899 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.54% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $71,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. 36,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,434. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

