Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $81,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 721,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,297,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. 764,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

