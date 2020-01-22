Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.44 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

