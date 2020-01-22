Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 49,820 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $63,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 68,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,585. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

