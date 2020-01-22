Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 51,850 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,850 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.68% of Globus Medical worth $39,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 12,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.