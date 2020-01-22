Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 70,075 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,075 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,209. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

