Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 3.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $327,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Markel by 53.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 45.6% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,141.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total value of $586,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,771.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,980 shares of company stock worth $4,560,292 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

