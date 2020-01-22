Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Trading Down 20%

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 8,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Marksmen Energy Company Profile (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

