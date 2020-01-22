Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,905. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $325.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.66. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.