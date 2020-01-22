Maximine Coin (MXM) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 77.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Maximine Coin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 74.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io . Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

