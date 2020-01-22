MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.29

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.69. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 16,428 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.03. The stock has a market cap of $403.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.24. On average, analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

