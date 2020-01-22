Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $27,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,164,000 after purchasing an additional 334,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $212.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.27.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

