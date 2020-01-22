McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,052. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.