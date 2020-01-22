McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.24. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,159. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

