McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 4.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,892. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

