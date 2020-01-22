MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $553,254.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

