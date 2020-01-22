Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,527. The company has a market cap of $578.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.